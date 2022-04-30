Petition To Drop Amber Heard From Aquaman 2 Receives 2 Million Signatures Amid Trial With Johnny Depp

New revelations in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial have taken social media by storm. Fans of the actor have now rallied in his support and urged Warner Bros. to remove Heard from Aquaman 2. A petition for the same has now received over 2 million signatures.

According to reports, the petition reads, "Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment should and must remove Heard from their Aquaman 2 film project. They must not ignore the suffering of Heard's victims, and must not glamorize a domestic abuser." (sic)

ET Canada reported that the petition further added, "Men are victims of domestic abuse, just like women. This must be recognized, and action must be taken to prevent a known abuser from being celebrated within the entertainment industry. Do the right thing. Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2."

According to reports Heard's role in Aquaman 2, titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been reduced to 10 minutes due to the lawsuit. However, the makers have not made an official statement about it yet. The DCEU film led by Jason Momoa is set to hit the big screens on March 17, 2023.

Notably, the petition received more support after a voice clip of Amber admitting to hitting Depp was played in the court. More clips and text messages revealed that Amber could have injured Depp when his finger had to be surgically reattached.

Depp has sued Amber claiming that her op-ed in the Washington Post led to him loosing his role in the sixth film of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise by Disney. The lawsuit is currently at the end of its third week in court, and Depp's former agent Christian Carino also supported Depp's suspicion. He claimed in his testimony that Heard's domestic violence accusations were the reason behind Depp being dropped from the film.