Pics Of Amber Heard Kissing Cara Delevingne In Ex-Husband Johnny Depp's Penthouse Elevator Go Viral

Fans are once again furious as more evidence of Amber Heard cheating on Johnny Depp went viral. The clips come after videos and photos showed Amber in the same elevator with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and actor James Franco.

For the unversed, the actress in court during her testimony had claimed that she did not cheat on ex-husband Johnny Depp. Meanwhile, Josh Drew, a friend and former neighbour of Heard, testified in a court document that Heard had a threesome affair with Musk and Delevingne at Depp's home in Los Angeles in late 2016.

The video, also submitted as evidence in court, showed Heard with James Franco in the elevator of Johnny Depp's mansion. Now, a leaked clip shows Heard in the same elevator allegedly kissing a woman who is said to be actress and model Cara Delevingne.

The videos were shared by a YouTube channel named Popcorned Planet. The pictures show Amber and Cara sharing an intimate moment in the elevator. Reacting to the viral photos, a Twitter user said, ".@realamberheard you stated you never cheated on .@johndeppchris well here's pics with @Caradelevingne in 2016"

Earlier this month, Heard lost the highly televised defamation case against Depp. The seven-member jury of the Virginia court found that Heard had defamed Depp in a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

The jury awarded Depp $10.35 Million as compensatory and punitive damages. Meanwhile, Amber was awarded $2 Million in compensatory damages but no punitive damages.

Amber Heard's lawyers have maintained that the actress is unable to pay the amount and wants to appeal the verdict.