Pixar's Restores Same-Sex Kiss In Lightyear After Backlash: Report

Pixar and Disney recently made headlines for reporteldy censoring LGBTQ content in their films. According to reports a same-sex kiss scene was cut from Pixar's upcoming offering Lightyear, leading to backlash on social media for its parent company Disney. However, reports have now revealed that the scene has been restored.

Marvel Studios Denounces Anti-LGBTQ Legislation Amid Controversy Surrounding Parent Company Disney

Variety revealed that one of the film's characters Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba) is shown to be in a same-sex relationship. The film will also feature a kiss between her and her partner, which had been edited out of the screentime. But the recent uproar about Disney censoring LGBTQ affection in films led the makers to change their mind.

Earlier in this month, employees of Pixar had claimed that Disney executives routinely censor LGBTQ content in their films, irrespective of the filmmakers' and storytellers' wishes. Disney has also been criticised for not reacting to Florida's controversial Don't Say Gay bill after its announcement back in February 2022.

According to reports, the Don't Say Gay bill seeks to prevent discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity "in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

Disney Employees Allege Studio Censors Same-Sex Affection In Pixar Films: Report

Lightyear is a spin-off of Pixar's successful Toy Story franchise and serves as an origin story for Buzz Lightyear. The film is being voiced by actors like Chris Evans, Taika Waititi, and James Brolin among others. The film directed by Angus MacLane is set to release on June 17.

Notably, Pixar has backed many beloved animated films including Toy Story, Up, Finding Nemo, and Soul, in recent years.