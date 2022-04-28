Police Officers Deny Seeing Injuries On Amber Heard After Fight With Johnny Depp

During cross-examination of Johnny Depp's claim that he never hit a woman, police officers who responded to the couple's penthouse immediately after the fight, gave testimony in Fairfax County Circuit Court on Wednesday (April 27).

Back in May 2016, Heard had appeared in a Los Angeles courthouse with clear marks on her face seeking a temporary restraining order, after filing for divorce. At the time she claimed in court that the marks on her face were inflicted by Depp during a fight six days ago, photographs from the courthouse went viral and Depp was accused of being a 'wife-beater'.

Now, during Depp's libel case, police officers who had arrived at the couple's penthouse on May 21 immediately after the fight, revealed that they did not see any marks on the actress' face that were later seen in court.

Officer Tyler Hadden said Heard refused to talk to officers and had no signs of an injury. In his testimony he told the court that Heard had been crying and was red-faced, "Just because I see a female with pink cheeks and pink eyes doesn't mean something happened."

Officers told the court that Depp had already left the penthouse by the time they arrived. They added that neither of them was aware who Heard was, or that she was married to Depp. Nor did anyone at the penthouse inform the officers who Heard's husband was.

Another officer, William Gatlin, who had made a follow-up visit after the fight, gave a similar testimony. He told the court that he saw no injuries either. He admitted that his visit was brief and he got no closer than 10 feet (3 meters) from Heard.

He added that he had responded to the call hurriedly as it was a similar to the one Hadden had already responded to earlier in the day. The jury saw bodycam video of Gatlin's response, which was less than two minutes. In the video clip, Heard could only be seen at a distance.

For the unversed, Depp sued Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." While the article doesn't mention Depp by name, his lawyers had claimed that the article defames him.