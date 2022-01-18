Prince Harry Asks For Police Protection, Says It's Not Safe For His Family To Return To The UK

Prince Harry who is set to attend Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee this summer has reportedly requested police protection for him and his family while they are in the UK. He had said that it is unsafe for his family to return to the UK and is threatening legal action against the British government.

Last week, the Duke of Sussex's legal representative issued a statement detailing why additional security is needed beyond his own private security team for his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

The statement said, "Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats," Harry's legal representative wrote. "While his role within the institution has changed, his profile as a member of the royal family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family."

The statement added that in the absence of police portent the family will not able to return to his home, it added, "The duke first offered to pay personally for UK police protection for himself and his family in January of 2020 at Sandringham. That offer was dismissed. He remains willing to cover the cost of security, as not to impose on the British taxpayer."

Prince Harry's representative concluded the statement recalled how his security was compromised due to the absence of police protection in July 2021, during his last visit. "The goal for Prince Harry has been simple - to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country."

Harry and Meghan stepped away from their royal duties two years ago amid the pandemic.