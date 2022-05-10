    For Quick Alerts
      Priyanka Chopra Jonas Returns To Work After Welcoming Baby Malita Home

      Fans have been waiting to watch the next big thing that cross-continental queen Priyanka Chopra Jonas has in store for us! And now, there's some great news for her fandom! Our favourite desi-girl-gone-global is back to work!

      She recently took to her social media page to post about being back on the Citadel sets. Citadel, being produced by Amazon Studios, is her upcoming sci-fi TV drama series. Starring alongside PeeCee is Richard Madden and the show is an action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional center.

      Meanwhile, on the work front, the international superstar has some exciting projects brewing. Fans are waiting to watch her in Secret Daughter, Jee Le Zaraa and It's All Coming Back To Me.

      Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 17:30 [IST]
