Priyanka Chopra Jonas Returns To Work After Welcoming Baby Malita Home

Fans
have
been
waiting
to
watch
the
next
big
thing
that
cross-continental
queen
Priyanka
Chopra
Jonas
has
in
store
for
us!
And
now,
there's
some
great
news
for
her
fandom!
Our
favourite
desi-girl-gone-global
is
back
to
work!
She
recently
took
to
her
social
media
page
to
post
about
being
back
on
the
Citadel
sets.
Citadel,
being
produced
by
Amazon
Studios,
is
her
upcoming
sci-fi
TV
drama
series.
Starring
alongside
PeeCee
is
Richard
Madden
and
the
show
is
an
action-packed
spy
series
with
a
compelling
emotional
center.