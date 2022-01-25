Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Renovated LA Home To Be More Family Friendly Before Welcoming Baby Girl

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently became parents to a baby. The couple welcomed their new family member through surrogacy on January 15, 2022. While the news had left fans surprised, the duo reportedly had been planning for quite some time. Reportedly they spent months renovating their LA home to be child friendly after moving in.

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Child Arrived 12 Weeks Prior The Given Due Date

Nick and Priyanka had been thinking of growing their family when they were looking for a new home in Encino, California. A source told People magazine, "When they bought the house together, they had children in mind. They were hoping to have kids and needed a place with a lot of outdoor space and greenery."

Priyanka and Nick's Encino home according to Dirt cost them a whopping USD 20 million. The two then "spent months renovating" after they had moved in to make it more kid-friendly. "They wanted to make it more family-friendly," added the source.

Pictures of the new home that had gone viral at the time, showed a very open and spacious home. Back in November 2021, they also threw a grand Diwali bash and invited several of their celebrity friends.

The couple surprised fans on Friday by announcing the arrival of their daughter on Instagram. They shared a joint Instagram post and wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," Chopra Jonas and Jonas wrote in joint posts on their respective Instagram feeds.

TMZ has reported that the baby was born on Saturday in California. The duo asked for privacy at the moment and have not revealed the baby's name yet. For the unversed, this is Chopra and Jonas' first child who tied the knot in 2018 in a lavish wedding ceremony.