Priyanka Chopra Slams Rosie O'Donnell's Apology For Calling Her 'Someone Chopra': Take Time To Google My Name

Priyanka Chopra recently was mistaken by comedian Rosie O'Donnell, as author Deepak Chopra's daughter. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reportedly crossed paths with Rosie while out on a date in Miami. Soon after, in an apology video on Instagram, Rosie referred to Priyanka with phrases like 'Nick Jonas' wife', 'someone Chopra' and even 'the Chopra wife'.

Rosie O'Donnell 'Embarrassed' After Goofing Up Priyanka Chopra's Identity, Apologises To Actress & Nick

Priyanka Chopra, who is the daughter of late Dr Ashok Chopra and Dr Madhu Chopra, took to her Instagram account reacting to the apology video. Priyanka uploaded a note slamming Rosie for not learning her name before making the video.

The Bollywood actress wrote, "Hi everyone. Some thoughts.. I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter. But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to Google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly."

"We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as 'someone' or 'wife' especially in a sincere apology. If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in, will be amazing. Also PS - As I've said before, not all Chopras are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smiths are related to the legendary Will Smith."

The Flash: Main Villain From Ezra Miller's Solo Release Leaked

Priyanka's husband Nick also hailed her response. Sharing his wife's note on his Instagram stories he wrote, "Well said my love."

Earlier this week, Priyanka fans had also lashed out at the comedian for not knowing who she was and also for calling her 'Nick's wife'. A fan commented on Rosie's video, "Eek. That is definitely extremely embarrassing. Poor Priyanka. I probably would have learned her name before I recorded this," while another added, "You are the only one who thought that."