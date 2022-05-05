Ray J Claims He Made A Deal With Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner About The Tape Leak

In the first episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian's 20-year-long scandal resurfaced once again. In a new interview with Daily Mail, Ray J opened up about the issue of his and Kim Kardashian's leaked tape. He claimed that the original leak was an arrangement between Kim, Kris Jenner and himself.

The singer claimed that he had a deal with the mother-daughter duo and the three have been working as partners. He told the tabloid, "I have never leaked a s*x tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It's always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me, and we've always been partners since the beginning of this thing."

The 41-year-old singer who dated Kim from 2003 to 2006, said that he first encouraged Kim to release the tape after seeing how Paris Hilton's fame skyrocketed after her tape with Rick Salomon was leaked. He went on to share details about an alleged contract he signed with Kim for a total of three tapes.

He claimed to have given the tapes to her mom Kris Jenner, who then sent them to the entertainment company. Only one of the three tapes, from their Cabo vacation, was made public. He explained, "I've sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I've never really spoken about." (sic)

Ray in the interview went on to claim he never had a tape in his possession and added, "For the remainder of my life, I'm going to live in my truth and not in the lie that's been created by Kris Jenner and Kim. I will not let them do this to me anymore."