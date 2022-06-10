Rebel Wilson Comes Out During Pride Month: I Found My Disney Princess

Rebel Wilson on Thursday took to Instagram and revealed to her fans that she has found love. The comedian and actress shared that she is dating a woman. Announcing the relationship on social media, Rebel put a mushy photo with girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

In the caption she shared, "Thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," along with red heart emojis and a rainbow emoji and the hashtag #loveislove.

Actor and singer Hugh Sheridan left a comment, "I win' below the viral Instagram post. Rebel's Pitch Perfect co-star Anna Kendrick also wrote, "Love you both like crazy".

Many fans too took to the comments section to congratulate the actress. A fan wrote, "Oh wow!!!!! I couldn't love this anymore!!!!!!!". Another one extended best wishes and wrote, "How wonderful! Very happy for you Ramona & Rebel. Make the best of every minute together!"

According to reports, Rebel's partner Ramona works in the fashion industry. She is the founder of a Los Angeles-based sustainable clothing brand called Lemon Ve Limon.

On the work front, Rebel was last seen in the Netflix film, Senior Year. She has also been in the headlines for her surprising weight transformation. The actress lost around 35 kgs in 2022 and shocked fans with a picture on her Instagram account without any intimation.

Fans have been in awe of her transformation praising her. While talking about her weight loss, she told People magazine, "It wasn't a goal to get to a certain weight. It was just being the healthiest version of myself. It was about dealing with the emotional issues that caused me to emotionally eat, and that's a process."