Rebel Wilson Was Not Ready To Come Out, Reacts To Newspaper's Attempt Of ‘Outing’ Her

Earlier this month, Rebel Wilson announced she is dating fashion designer Ramona Agruma. The comedian and actress made the revelation through an Instagram post. While fans were happy about the actress's coming out post, a recent report has revealed that it was not her choice.

Rebel Wilson Comes Out During Pride Month: I Found My Disney Princess

On June 9, 2022, Rebel shared with her fans that she found her Disney Princess. She wrote, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove," she captioned a photo of the two with the hashtag #Loveislove.

The Sydney Morning Herald, journalist Andrew Hornery revealed that the newspaper gave Rebel two days to comment on the story before printing the story. Journalist Kate Doak criticised the publication for attempting to out Rebel.

She tweeted, "So apparently it wasn't @RebelWilson's choice to come out... The @smh/@theage have admitted to giving her a heads up 2 days in advance that they were going to 'out' her." Soon after, Rebel responded to the supportive tweet and said, "Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace."

Notably, the Sydney Morning Herald, in another article clarified, "To say that the Herald 'outed' Wilson is wrong." Editor Bevan Shields, said in a statement, "Our weekly Private Sydney celebrity column asked Wilson if she wished to comment about her new partner. We would have asked the same questions had Wilson's new partner been a man."

"Like other mastheads do every day, we simply asked the questions and as standard practice included a deadline for a response," the statement added.

On the work front, Rebel was last seen in the 2022 film Senior Year and has been making headlines for her physical transformation.