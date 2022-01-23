Regina King's Son Ian Alexander Jr Dies By Suicide; The Actor-Filmmaker Releases Official Statement

Actor-filmmaker Regina King's only son Ian Alexander Jr died by suicide, According to the reports, Ian Alexander Jr had turned 26 on Wednesday. "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," Regina King said in an official statement that was sent to People Magazine.

"He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you," Regina King added in her statement. Ian Alexander Jr was the only song of the actor-filmmaker and her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr.

Ian Alexander Jr followed his father's footsteps and has been pursuing a career as a musician and DJ. He had accompanied mother Regina King very often to the red carpet events. Earlier during the Golden Globes 2019, Ian had spoken to E! News about his mother. "She's just a super mom. She doesn't really let bad work days or anything come back and ruin the time that we have. It's really awesome to have a mother who I can enjoy spending time with," said Ian.

Despite being a successful actor and director, Regina King has always considered her son Ian Alexander Jr as her biggest pride. "You don't know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don't have a child, you don't know what that is. When you experience it, it's the most fulfilling thing ever," she said in an earlier interview. The mother-son duo had got matching tattoos, that meant 'unconditional love' in Aramaic.