Return To Hogwarts: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals He Had A Crush On Helena Bonham Carter, Reads Old Letter To Her

Daniel Radcliffe is all set to reunite with his along with Harry Potter co-stars for the HBO Max's reunion special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. During the special Daniel Radcliffe admitted his on-set childhood crush was co-star Helena Bonham Carter.

Daniel also read a letter he had written for the co-star when they were filming together. Helena shared a picture of the note with Daniel and he read it aloud for the camera, "Dear HBC, it was a pleasure being your co-star and coaster in the sense that I always ended up holding your coffee."

The pair laughed about the pun and Carter urged the star to continue reading the note, "You can share." Referring to his now legal age, he added, "I can, I can share this now." Reportedly, at the time of filming the fifth film, Daniel was fourteen years old.

"I do love you, and I just wish I had been born 10 years earlier. I might [have had] a chance. Lots of love and thanks for being cool," Daniel concluded.

Talking about how much of his life and firsts have been related to the film, Daniel added that some of his first girlfriends and kisses were through the film franchise. He said, "Every part of my life is connected to '[Harry] Potter, My first kiss is connected to someone here. My first girlfriends were here. It all spirals out from the part of the set somewhere."

While he did not reveal any names, Radcliffe revealed that he asked Emma for dating advice. "If she was texting a boy or I was texting a girl, I would be like, 'She sent me this many kisses back. What do I do?'" he recalled.

The Harry Potter reunion special will be available for streaming on January 1, 2:30 pm for the Indian audience on Amazon Prime Video.