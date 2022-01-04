Return To Hogwarts: Oliver Phelps Points Out Goof Up In Names, Producer Admits Using Emma Robert's Pic

The Harry Potter stars recently reunited for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts special. While HBO special for nostalgic for most fans, some noticed a few goof-ups in the special episode. Actor Oliver Phelps, who played the role of George Weasley in the Harry Potter films also pointed out that the makers got their names wrong.

Taking to his Instagram account, the actor shared a screenshot from the reunion episode which got the names of his and his twin brother James Phelps wrong. In the picture, Oliver Phelps's name was written next to James Phelps' and vice-versa. Oliver captioned the post as, "I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge. It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it. #ReturnToHogwarts."

His co-stars also reacted to the post, Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, wrote, "It was my doing #weaslebee #returntohogwarts (snake greater than lion emojis)." Meanwhile, Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, added, "This is legit hilarious. Dude. Wtf? Haha."

Notably, fans noticed another goof-up from the special episodes, as it was revealed that the makers used a childhood picture of Emma Roberts instead of Emma Watson. The producers of Return to Hogwarts released a statement to Entertainment Weekly saying, "Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly."

Emma, Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) had several emotional moments during the HBO Max special. Apart from the lead, it also reunited the filmmakers as other cast members like Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman and many more.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts is currently streaming on Amazon Prime in India.