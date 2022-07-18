Ricky Martin's Lawyer Says The Singer Never Had 'Any Kind Of Sexual Or Romantic Relationship With Nephew'

Ricky Martin had been accused by his sister’s son of domestic violence. According to various media reports, the 21-year-old said that the two had dated for seven months. However, the Puerto Rican singer’s lawyer has denied allegations of a romantic relationship between him and his nephew. It must be noted that the latter filed a restraining order against Ricky this month.

Earlier this month, the 50-year-old singer had denied the domestic abuse allegations after an anonymous complaint was reportedly filed under Puerto Rico’s Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act. Ricky had said in a tweet that the claims were 'completely false and fabricated.' Now, after news broke of Martin facing a temporary restraining order based on his nephew’s complaint, the singer’s lawyer Marty Singer has denied the allegations.

In a recent interview with Deadline, he said, “Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be– involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.” He added, “The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting… We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the legal proceedings of this case will start on July 21 in Puerto Rico. If Ricky gets charged in the case, he could be looking at a nearly 50-year sentence as domestic abuse with a relative is a felony.

Meanwhile, a New York Post report cited a Puerto Rican newspaper and said that Ricky and his nephew broke up two months ago after being in a relationship. The report of the Puerto Rican outlet even alleged that Ricky did not take the split well, and was found 'hanging around near the petitioner’s (his nephew's) house on various occasions.'