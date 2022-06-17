Ripley's Museum Speaks In Kim Kardashian's Defense: The Dress Was In The Same Condition

Kim Kardashian once again is receiving flak for wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress to the 2022 Met Gala. Earlier this week, a photo was seen floating around social media, which allegedly showed the dress before and after Kim wore it with a few missing diamonds and stretched cloth.

Now, a rep for Ripley's 'Believe It or Not!', who bought the dress for USD 4.8 million in 2016, has come to Kim's defence. The representative told TMZ, "A report written on the dress' condition in early 2017 states, 'a number of the seams are pulled and worn. This is not surprising given how delicate the material is. There is puckering at the back by the hooks and eyes,' among other instances of damage."

Meanwhile, Amanda Joiner, Ripley's Vice President of Publishing and Licensing revealed that she was with Kim and the dress the entire day of The Met. She added, "From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in."

Ripley's representative also said that since the purchase, the dress has been displayed all around the world and it has also put the iconic dress at risk for potential damage. Ripley has also received backlash for lending the dress, however, the representative said that Kardashian was allowed to wear the dress to keep Monroe's legacy alive.

For the unversed, Marilyn wore the dress when she sang on President John F Kennedy's birthday in 1962. Kim at the Met 2022 had revealed that she lost 16 pounds to fit into the dress. The reality star wore the nude-coloured dress for just a few minutes while the Grand Staircase of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and then changed into a replica.