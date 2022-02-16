Robert Pattinson Reveals He Overacted To Make Batman's Emotions Visible Since Half Of His Face Is Covered

Robert Pattinson, gearing up for the release of The Batman recently opened up about playing a role where his face is covered for half of the film. He told Insider that he had to overact for Batman's emotions to be visible through the mast.

During a Q&A with the press after a special screening of The Batman on the Warner Bros.' lot, director Matt Reeves often had to ask Robert to emote more. He said, "We had no idea how hard it was gonna be. There were times when I would come to Rob and go, 'OK, great. I just need to feel a little more and he'd be like, 'More?'"

"I'm about to have an embolism," Pattinson chimed in jokingly. Reeves added, "Yeah, he was about to burst a vein."

Reeves pointed out that since Batman does not have long dialogues the cape crusader has to be expressive in subtle ways, especially with his eyes. He revealed that they ended up taking numerous takes because they couldn't see Pattinson's eyes through the mask.

Explaining an incident Reeves revealed that Robert said, "How can that not be enough? I'm overacting. It's ridiculous,'" But when the director asked to take a look at the screen Rob said, "Oh, you can't see my eyes."

"That was maybe the worst day of the whole shoot because I really genuinely thought it was you that was wrong. I was like, how can we be doing 40 takes of this? And I was looking at it. I'm like, 'Wow. I just look like I'm - There's nothing. There's nothing happening," Pattinson recalled laughing.

Reeves also praised the actor's compassion and said, "It's a true testament to Rob as a performer. He's so technical as well as incredibly emotional. I would watch Rob get himself into that state where he would be getting really raw before we would shoot and then I would be saying like, 'I think I need to see a little bit more through the cowl.'"

"It was definitely by design and it was a huge challenge. And thank God I had Rob to work with," Reeves added.

The Batman releasing on March 4, 2022, also stars Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, and Andy Serkis in pivotal roles.