Rosie O'Donnell 'Embarrassed' After Goofing Up Priyanka Chopra's Identity, Apologies To Actress & Nick

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell recently ran into Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at a Malibu restaurant. She shared her experience of meeting the couple on her Instagram account and recalled the 'embarrassing' moment when she mixed up the Indian actress' identity.

Rosie revealed that she believed all along that Priyanka was the daughter of Indian-origin American author Deepak Chopra and told PeeCee that she knew the former Miss World's father. Apologising for the mishap, Rosie O'Donnell in an Instagram video said that she addressed Chopra as 'Someone Chopra' and continued, "Which I always assumed was Deepak Chopra's daughter."

"So when I said, 'Hi, Nick Jonas, you were great in Kingdom, (to Priyanka) hi I know your dad, she goes, 'you do? Who's my dad?' I'm like, 'Deepak' She said, 'No, and Chopra is a common name'. I felt so embarrassed. Didn't you think Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra's daughter? Am I the only one who thought that? I had one job and I messed it up," she added.

Priyanka Chopra Remembers Her Late Father Ashok Chopra On Her Parent's Anniversary, Shares Heartfelt Post

Soon after on Monday, Rosie shared another video reacting to the comments calling Chopra "rude". The comedian said, "So I am reading comments about my (encounter with) Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, who I mistakenly thought was Deepak's daughter. And people thought that she was rude, she wasn't rude, it was just awkward. I'm sure she gets sick of that. I'm sure I'm notthe only one. According to the comments, a lot of people thought that too."

Rosie concluded by apologising once more, "She's apparently a very well-known actress and more famous than him, people were saying. So I am sure it felt weird to hear it, to begin with. And anyway, Priyanka is her name. Priyanka, I hope I am pronouncing that right and I apologise to her and everyone who thought it was really inappropriate of me, sorry."

Nick Jonas Flaunts Super Bowl Sunday Decoration At Home; Netizens Question About 'Baby Jonas'

Meanwhile, Priyanka had also shared a moment from her California trip with Nick Jonas. She posted a snap of them holding hands in the car and called it her "favourite kind of Sunday." Earlier this year, the two welcomed their first child together through surrogacy and stepped into parenthood for the first time.