Ryan Reynolds Pranked Hugh Jackman On Opening Night Of Broadway Show The Music Man

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's playful feud wages has been going on for years. Jackman who has been working on his Broadway Musical revealed that Ryan had left him a little surprise in the dressing room on opening night.

The Wolverine star revealed the latest gag pal Ryan pulled. Calling it a perfectly timed prank he wrote on Instagram, "I have the most amazing friends. Gorgeous flowers, champagne and heartfelt well wishes. I am blessed. And then ... there's him."

Instead of celebratory flowers and Champagne Ryan sent Jackman a pair of framed sketches of himself. One photo showed the Free Guy actor clicking his heels together in a mid-air jump, and the other was a sepia-toned sketch of him.

There was also a sticky note stuck on one the framed photos, it read, "Hugh, good luck with your little show. I'll be watching." Reynolds also replied to the Instagram post in the comments, writing, "Haunting."

Notably, back in In December 2021, Ryan had erected a giant billboard of himself near Jackman's home. However, post the show, Reynolds gave nothing but glowing reviews, calling the show "actually perfect."

Ryan took to his Instagram story and wrote, "I don't generally like to speak about @thehughjackman. Particularly in a positive light. But his performance in @musicmanbway is one of the most electric things I've ever seen him do. The chemistry between [him] and @suttonlenore is off the charts."

Meanwhile, the Deadpool star celebrated the 6th anniversary of the iconic's film release on February 14, 2022. The actor dropped a series of photos on Instagram that included some fun BTS moments as well. He simply captioned it as, "Six years today. Iron Anniversary. ⚔️ #Deadpool1"

Reynolds' post received comments from fans as well as wife Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman. Blake Lively left heart-eye emojis on the post, while Jackman wrote in the comments, "well isn't that special."