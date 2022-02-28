    For Quick Alerts
      SAG 2022 Awards Complete Winners List: CODA, Squid Game And More Bag Big Honours

      The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on Sunday, February 27, 2022, kicking off the awards season for the year. The awards night honoured the best in film and television along with the behind-the-screen crew. This year's top nominees were Succession and Ted Lasso leading with five nods. Meanwhile, films like House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog have been dominating the film categories.

      will smith, troy Kotsur, Ho Yeon

      The awards night also went on to create some history as CODA actor Troy Kotsur, became the first deaf actor to win SAG Award ever. He won in the category of Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role with nominees like Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper, Jared Leto and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Meanwhile, Netflix's Squid Game also bagged big wins. Ho Yeon won the Best Actress Award for a performance in a Drama Series and Jung Jae took home Best Actor in a Drama Series.

      Here is the complete list of the winners for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards:

      FILM

      Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture
      Belfast
      CODA -- WINNER!
      Don't Look Up
      House of Gucci
      King Richard

      Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role
      Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
      Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
      Andrew Garfield, tick, tick...Boom!
      Will Smith, King Richard -- WINNER!
      Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

      Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role
      Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye -- WINNER!
      Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
      Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
      Jennifer Hudson, Respect
      Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

      Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role
      Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
      Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
      Troy Kotsur, CODA -- WINNER!
      Jared Leto, House of Gucci
      Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

      Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role
      Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
      Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
      Ariana DeBose, West Side Story - - WINNER!
      Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
      Ruth Negga, Passing

      Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
      Black Widow
      Dune
      The Matrix: Resurrections
      No Time to Die -- WINNER!
      Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

      TELEVISION

      Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series
      The Handmaid's Tale
      The Morning Show
      Squid Game
      Succession -- WINNER!
      Yellowstone

      Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series
      Brian Cox, Succession
      Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
      Kieran Culkin, Succession
      Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game -- WINNER!
      Jeremy Strong, Succession

      Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series
      Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
      Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game -- WINNER
      Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
      Sarah Snook, Succession
      Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

      Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series
      The Great
      Hacks
      The Kominsky Method
      Only Murders in the Building
      Ted Lasso -- WINNER!

      Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series
      Elle Fanning, The Great
      Sandra Oh, The Chair
      Jean Smart, Hacks -- WINNER!
      Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
      Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

      Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series
      Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
      Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
      Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
      Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
      Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso -- WINNER!

      Outstanding Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
      Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
      Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
      Margaret Qualley, Maid
      Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
      Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown -- WINNER!

      Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
      Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
      Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
      Michael Keaton, Dopesick -- WINNER!
      Ewan McGregor, Halston
      Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

      Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
      Cobra Kai
      The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
      Loki
      Mare of Easttown
      Squid Game -- WINNER!

      Other articles published on Feb 28, 2022
