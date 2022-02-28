SAG 2022 Awards Complete Winners List: CODA, Squid Game And More Bag Big Honours
The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on Sunday, February 27, 2022, kicking off the awards season for the year. The awards night honoured the best in film and television along with the behind-the-screen crew. This year's top nominees were Succession and Ted Lasso leading with five nods. Meanwhile, films like House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog have been dominating the film categories.
The awards night also went on to create some history as CODA actor Troy Kotsur, became the first deaf actor to win SAG Award ever. He won in the category of Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role with nominees like Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper, Jared Leto and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Meanwhile, Netflix's Squid Game also bagged big wins. Ho Yeon won the Best Actress Award for a performance in a Drama Series and Jung Jae took home Best Actor in a Drama Series.
Here is the complete list of the winners for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards:
FILM
Outstanding
Cast
in
a
Motion
Picture
Belfast
CODA -- WINNER!
Don't Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Outstanding
Male
Actor
in
a
Leading
Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick...Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard -- WINNER!
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Outstanding
Female
Actor
in
a
Leading
Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye -- WINNER!
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Outstanding
Male
Actor
in
a
Supporting
Role
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, CODA -- WINNER!
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Outstanding
Female
Actor
in
a
Supporting
Role
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story - - WINNER!
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing
Outstanding
Stunt
Ensemble
in
a
Motion
Picture
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix: Resurrections
No Time to Die -- WINNER!
Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
TELEVISION
Outstanding
Ensemble
in
a
Drama
Series
The Handmaid's Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession -- WINNER!
Yellowstone
Outstanding
Male
Actor
in
a
Drama
Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game -- WINNER!
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding
Female
Actor
in
a
Drama
Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game -- WINNER
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding
Ensemble
in
a
Comedy
Series
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso -- WINNER!
Outstanding
Female
Actor
in
a
Comedy
Series
Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks -- WINNER!
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding
Male
Actor
in
a
Comedy
Series
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso -- WINNER!
Outstanding
Female
Actor
in
a
Television
Movie
or
Limited
Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown -- WINNER!
Outstanding
Male
Actor
in
a
Television
Movie
or
Limited
Series
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick -- WINNER!
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding
Stunt
Ensemble
in
a
Television
Series
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game -- WINNER!