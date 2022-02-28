SAG 2022 Awards Complete Winners List: CODA, Squid Game And More Bag Big Honours

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on Sunday, February 27, 2022, kicking off the awards season for the year. The awards night honoured the best in film and television along with the behind-the-screen crew. This year's top nominees were Succession and Ted Lasso leading with five nods. Meanwhile, films like House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog have been dominating the film categories.

The awards night also went on to create some history as CODA actor Troy Kotsur, became the first deaf actor to win SAG Award ever. He won in the category of Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role with nominees like Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper, Jared Leto and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Meanwhile, Netflix's Squid Game also bagged big wins. Ho Yeon won the Best Actress Award for a performance in a Drama Series and Jung Jae took home Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Here is the complete list of the winners for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards:

FILM

Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast

CODA -- WINNER!

Don't Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick...Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard -- WINNER!

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

SAG 2022 Nomination List: Squid Game Creates History, House Of Gucci & The Power Of The Dog Gets Most Nods

Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye -- WINNER!

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA -- WINNER!

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story - - WINNER!

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix: Resurrections

No Time to Die -- WINNER!

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

TELEVISION

Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid's Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession -- WINNER!

Yellowstone

Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game -- WINNER!

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game -- WINNER

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso -- WINNER!

Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks -- WINNER!

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso -- WINNER!

Outstanding Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown -- WINNER!

SAG Awards 2022: Anupam Tripathi Pens Emotional Note Over Squid Game's Nomination

Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick -- WINNER!

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game -- WINNER!