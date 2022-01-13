SAG 2022 Nomination List: Squid Game Creates History, House Of Gucci & The Power Of The Dog Gets Most Nods

Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards nominations were announced on Wednesday, January 12, by Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens. Netflix's original show Squid Game bagged everyone's attention ad it created history by becoming the first non-English-language (and first Korean) series to score a nomination.

Meanwhile, some of the biggest nominations were bagged by Ridley Scott's House of Gucci, Jane Campion's Power of the Dog, Belfast, Don't Look Up and King Richard. On the TV front, apart from Squid Game, Succession, Ted Lasso, and Mare of Easttown garnered most nods.

Here is the complete list of nominations,

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Sandra Oh (The Chair)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe (Belfast)

Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Ruth Negga (Passing)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)

Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jared Leto (House of Gucci)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)

Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick ... Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast (Focus Features)

CODA (Apple Original Films)

Don't Look Up (Netflix)

House of Gucci (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

King Richard (Warner Bros)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game