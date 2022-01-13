SAG 2022 Nomination List: Squid Game Creates History, House Of Gucci & The Power Of The Dog Gets Most Nods
Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards nominations were announced on Wednesday, January 12, by Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens. Netflix's original show Squid Game bagged everyone's attention ad it created history by becoming the first non-English-language (and first Korean) series to score a nomination.
Meanwhile, some of the biggest nominations were bagged by Ridley Scott's House of Gucci, Jane Campion's Power of the Dog, Belfast, Don't Look Up and King Richard. On the TV front, apart from Squid Game, Succession, Ted Lasso, and Mare of Easttown garnered most nods.
Here is the complete list of nominations,
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Murray
Bartlett
(The
White
Lotus)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Ewan McGregor (Halston)
Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Jennifer
Coolidge
(The
White
Lotus)
Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)
Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael
Douglas
(The
Kominsky
Method)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Elle
Fanning
(The
Great)
Sandra Oh (The Chair)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The
Great
(Hulu)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian
Cox
(Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer
Aniston
(The
Morning
Show)
Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The
Handmaid's
Tale
(Hulu)
The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Caitríona
Balfe
(Belfast)
Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Ruth Negga (Passing)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Ben
Affleck
(The
Tender
Bar)
Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jared Leto (House of Gucci)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessica
Chastain
(The
Eyes
of
Tammy
Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)
Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Javier
Bardem
(Being
the
Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick ... Boom!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Belfast
(Focus
Features)
CODA (Apple Original Films)
Don't Look Up (Netflix)
House of Gucci (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
King Richard (Warner Bros)
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Black
Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Cobra
Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game