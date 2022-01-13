SAG Awards 2022: Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst & Benedict Cumberbatch React Nominations

Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch are celebrating on receiving nominations for the 28th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. The nominations, which were announced on Wednesday, saw Garfield receiving a best actor nomination for his performance as late playwright Jonathan Larson in Lin Manuel Miranda's directorial "Tick Tick...Boom!".

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, the actor said the nomination is special for him because he personally connected with Larson's story. "Anyone with a SAG card feels and knows the story of Jonathan Larson in 'Tick, Tick…Boom!' because it is their story. It's the story of an artist longing to express themself, an artist longing to sing as much of their song as possible while they are here alive and breathing.

"It's a story about longing to bring our gifts to the world; about following the thread of our destiny in the face of failure and rejection. I'm grateful to the SAG voters for this encouragement to continue to follow my own thread of life," Garfield, 38, said.

Dunst received a nomination for best supporting actress category for Jane Campion's Western feature "The Power of the Dog". Her co-stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee also bagged nominations in the best actor and best supporting actor categories, respectively.

"What great news to wake up to! It has been a long time dream of mine to be in a Jane Campion movie," Dunst said. "The fact that I got to play Rose in 'The Power of The Dog' along with a great ensemble of actors and the genius that is Jane Campion has far exceeded any dream I could have. I am so proud of Kodi and Benedict and extremely grateful to my fellow actors who have acknowledged our performances," she added.

Dunst will go up against Ariana Debose ("West Side Story"), Caitríona Balfe ("Belfast”), Cate Blanchett ("Nightmare Alley”) and Ruth Negga ("Passing”) in the best supporting actress category. Smit-McPhee, who is pitted against Ben Affleck ("The Tender Bar”), Bradley Cooper (“Licorice Pizza”), Troy Kotsur (“Coda”) and Jared Leto (“House Of Gucci”), said it was "absolutely surreal" for him to receive the nomination.

"There's no greater feeling than being recognised by your peers alongside such extraordinary talent. It is profoundly humbling and I'm incredibly proud to be a member of SAG-AFTRA," he added. Cumberbatch said he was "truly humbled and honoured" to be nominated in the best actor category.

The "Doctor Strange" actor added that "preparing and making" the film, which is an adaptation of the 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage, was one of the best experiences of his career.

"Not least because of the amazing community of people in front of and behind the camera who made it all possible, especially our fearless and inspirational leader, Jane Campion. "So I am so thrilled that Kodi and Kirsten have been recognised for their exceptional work, and that I stand not alone, but with them and Jesse and all of the actors, as well as the crew who supported me and inspired me to be Phil Burbank each and every day," Cumberbatch said.

The SAG Awards nominations threw up some major surprises as Kristen Stewart got snubbed for her performance in Pabla Larrain's "Spencer". Bradley Cooper receiving a best supporting actor nod for Paul Thomas Anderson's "Licorice Pizza" was another major surprise. The 2022 ceremony of Screen Actors Guild Awards will be held on February 28.