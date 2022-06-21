Sandra Bullock Will Be Taking A Break From Acting Career, Says She's 'Burnt Out'

Sandra Bullock has revealed that he will be taking a break from her acting career in the near future. The actress told The Hollywood Reporter that her forthcoming hiatus will be about keeping her schedule light. This is not the first time Sandra has talked about a temporary hiatus.

Bradley Cooper Reveals A Well Known Director Mocked Him For Having 7 Oscar Nominations

The 57-year-old actress explained that the break is more about moving on her own pace than scheduling work around the clock. She told the porta, "I don't want to be beholden to anyone's schedule other than my own."

The Acadamy Award-winning actress also said that she has been experiencing fatigue over the past few years. She was quoted saying, "I'm so burnt out. I'm so tired, and I'm so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it."

Jennifer Lopez Uses Gender-Neutral Pronouns To Introduce Her Child Emme, Calls Them Favourite Duet Partner

Sandra also expressed concern for her personal life, called herself lucky and said that work has always been steady for. But she began to realise it was possibly becoming her crutch. She also had a conversation with herself about success and wanting to redefine it.

She recalled, "I said to myself, "Stop looking for it here because it doesn't exist here. You already have it; establish it, find it and be OK not having work to validate you."'

Calling The Lost City her final outing for a while, she praised the producer Liza Chasin, and added that she was happy to have collaborated with the Liza. She said, "If I'm going out with a bang, I want to go out with the right person." Bullock is currently waiting for the release of forthcoming action-comedy film Bullet Train, however, she isn't sure when she will be returning again.

The Bullet Train will see Sandra play the role of handler Maria Beetle. It also stars Brad Pitt, Michael Shannon and Joey King, among numerous others. According to reports, the film is set to release on August 5, 2022.