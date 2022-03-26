Sandra Bullock Will Not Be Attending Oscars 2022, Reveals She Will Be Cheering On For Fellow Actors From Home

Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock often steals the show with her red carpet appearances. However, this year, the actress revealed that she will be skipping the star-studded night altogether. Talking to ABC about her upcoming film release The Lost City, Sandra said that she will be watching Oscars from home this year.

The actress added she will be cheering on her friends and colleagues while in pajamas at home. She told the portal, "I'm going to be in my pajamas watching the Oscars. That's where I want to enjoy my fellow actors and actresses and directors and cinematographers. I want to see their moment. I don't want to be the moment. I want to see the moment."

Meanwhile, she talked about the film which is also releasing on the same weekend. She said, "It's always nice to do something different. And I'm definitely at my happiest working when I'm getting to do a variety of different things. It keeps it interesting. So, yeah, it was very enjoyable to play a psychopath once!"

The film follows Bullock who plays a famous novelist being kidnapped by a wealthy but evil man (played by Daniel Radcliffe), who thinks she can lead him to a treasure in the jungle. The romantic comedy also stars Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum, the cover model for her romance novels.

Talking about her co-star Radcliffe she added, "I think he has an inner psychopath that we're all gonna see. Harry Potter is a psychopath."

Coming back to Oscars, Sandra has been nominated twice for Best Actress including for the 2013 release Gravity, however, she won the trophy in 2010 for The Blind Side. The 94th Academy Awards is all set to take place on March 27, 2022, in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.