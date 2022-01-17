Scream Dethrones Spider-Man: No Way Home At Global Box Office With $30.6 Million Debut

Spider-Man: No Way Home had taken over the box office for the past couple of weeks. However, with new releases in the international markets, Paramount Pictures' Scream reboot has now stolen the spotlight. According to reports, the film debuted with $30.6 million in ticket sales over the weekend.

Scream is the fifth film in the franchise and a reboot introducing a new, younger cast. The film helmed by Matt Bettinello-Olpin and Tyler Gillett was made in about $24 million to make, with $18 million for releases across 50 international markets. It features original Scream cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette alongside new additions Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega and Jack Quaid.

Paramount reportedly expects the film to earn $35 million including Monday's gross collection. On the other hand, Spider-Man: No Way Home had moved to second place but the collection has risen in the past week. According to Comcast, No Way Home grossed $20.8 million in its fifth weekend of release. The film's domestic collection in US and Canada will total $703.9 million Monday.

Meanwhile, Scream also marks Hollywood's first box office success of 2022. However, the collection may be affected due to the surge of the omicron variant in COVID-19 has further upended release plans of some winter movies.

Chris Aronson, distribution chief for Paramount, opened up about the COVID-19 cases and said, "All of our traditional measures were indicating a solid opening, but as I kept telling people: We're still in this thing and it's very difficult to determine what will actually happen. Now we're open, people have seen the movie and we're off and running. Hopefully, this becomes another building block toward building the business back and getting it back to some semblance of normalcy."

Apart from Scream, Paramount is also gearing up for releases like Top Gun: Maverick and Mission Impossible 7 which have been postponed due to the pandemic.