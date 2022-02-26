Sean Penn Filming Documentary In Ukraine Says, Ukrainian People Have Risen As Historic Symbols Of Courage

Hollywood star Sean Penn is currently on the ground in Ukraine filming a documentary about Russia's invasion. The Oscar-winning actor recently also appeared at a press briefing in the Ukraine capital of Kyiv listening to government officials speak about the crisis.

Mark Ruffalo, John Cena, Cardi B, Stephen King & Other Hollywood Stars Respond To Russia-Ukraine Crisis

The documentary backed by Vice Studios production is in association with Vice World News and Endeavor Content. Reports revealed that Penn had last visited Ukraine in November 2021 and started preparing for his documentary. On Friday, the actor said, "Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn't relent, I believe Mr. Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind. President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle. Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost."

Newsweek revealed that Penn has visited the Office of the President and spoken with deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk, as well as local journalists and members of the Ukrainian military since his arrival in Ukraine.

Earlier this week, The Office of the President issued a statement through the Ukrainian embassy praising the Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker. The statement also shared on the Facebook page said, "The director specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia's invasion of our country," the statement's translation reads. 'Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty."

Cardi B Weighs In On Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Not on NATO Or Russian Side, I'm Actually On The Citizens' Side

The statement added, "Sean Penn is demonstrating bravery that many others have been lacking, in particular some Western politicians. The more people like that - true friends of Ukraine, who support the fight for freedom - the quicker we can stop this heinous invasion by Russia."

Notably, this is not the first time Penn has been a part of an anti-war and humanitarian operation. The 2020 release titled Citizen Penn recounted the actor's efforts to set up non-profit organization CORE in response to the Haiti earthquakes of 2010. During the pandemic CORE also deployed teams to help with COVID-19 testing and vaccines across the country.