Sebastian Stan Has Not Watched Tom Holland's Spider-Man No Way Home Due To THIS Reason

The superhero flick Spider-Man No Way Home has managed to create a frenzy amongst the Marvel fanatics for all the right reasons. Right from Tom Holland's performance to the return of the supervillains of the franchise, the movie has both managed to impress the critics and set the box office registers overflowing. However, actor Sebastian Stan who became a household name for his performance as Bucky Barnes in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier has still not watched the superhero film. In a recent media interaction, the actor also divulged the real reason for the same.

In an interview with Jake's Takes, while on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie The 355, Sebastian Stan was quipped on how his character Bucky would react to the multiverse narrative shown in Spider-Man No Way Home and if he has seen the movie. To this, the actor said that he has still not watched the film as he has still not been to a theatre. The Captain America: The Winter Soldier actor further took a hilarious jibe at Tom Holland while replying to the question.

The Falcon & The Winter Soldier: Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan Reveal How They Found Out Who Gets The Shield

Sebastian Stan said, "I haven't seen it because I haven't been to a theatre. I haven't managed to go to a theatre yet, but I do want to see it because I love the idea that it brings back all these characters from the past and just seeing how all of them are going to interact in that one movie. But I typically don't like to support Tom Holland, so it's difficult. I just... I support the films but not him so much."

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Trailer: Captain America's Two Best Friends Sam & Bucky Join The Big Leagues

Stan further reacted when the host jokingly added that the actor can still watch Spider-Man No Way Home by skipping out the parts featuring Tom Holland. On this, Sebastian Stan said, "I could use that to go to the concession stand and then come back." Sebastian and his The Falcon And The Winter Soldier co-star Anthony Mackie are often known to take some funny digs at Tom Holland to pull his leg. On the work front, Sebastian will also be seen in the Hulu series Pam And Tommy alongside Lilly James.