Shakira And Gerard Pique Part Ways After 11 Years Of Togetherness, Release Statement

Shakira,
the
popular
singer,
and
her
partner
of
11
years,
football
player
Gerard
Pique
parted
ways.
The
estranged
couple
announced
their
separation
by
releasing
a
joint
statement
via
Shakira's
publicist.
The
reports
regarding
the
split
came
out
as
a
great
shock
for
the
fans
of
the
singer,
who
have
always
adored
the
couple.
"We
regret
to
confirm
that
we
are
parting
ways.
For
the
well-being
of
our
children,
who
are
our
highest
priority,
we
ask
that
you
respect
their
privacy.
Thank
you
for
your
understanding," reads
Shakira
and
Gerard
Pique's
joint
statement.
The
estranged
couple
is
planning
to
continue
co-parenting
their
kids
Milan
and
Sasha,
who
are
nine
and
seven
respectively.
Gerard
Pique
and
Shakira
met
in
South
Africa
when
she
was
promoting
her
World
Cup
2020
album,
'Waka
Waka
This
Time
For
Africa.' The
couple
hit
it
off
instantly
and
eventually
started
living
together.
However,
the
footballer
and
singer
never
go
married,
despite
being
in
a
serious
relationship
for
over
a
decade.