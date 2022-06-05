Shakira And Gerard Pique Part Ways After 11 Years Of Togetherness, Release Statement

Shakira, the popular singer, and her partner of 11 years, football player Gerard Pique parted ways. The estranged couple announced their separation by releasing a joint statement via Shakira's publicist. The reports regarding the split came out as a great shock for the fans of the singer, who have always adored the couple.

"We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding," reads Shakira and Gerard Pique's joint statement. The estranged couple is planning to continue co-parenting their kids Milan and Sasha, who are nine and seven respectively.

Gerard Pique and Shakira met in South Africa when she was promoting her World Cup 2020 album, 'Waka Waka This Time For Africa.' The couple hit it off instantly and eventually started living together. However, the footballer and singer never go married, despite being in a serious relationship for over a decade.