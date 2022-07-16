She Said Trailer: Reporters Uncover Cases Of Abuse By Harvey Weinstein

The first trailer of the much-awaited drama She Said was unveiled on Thursday giving a glimpse at how reports worked behind the scenes to get the story of the crimes of former film producer Harvey Weinstein. The film reportedly explores what went down before the Me Too movement took the forefront in Hollywood and on social media.

The film is an adaptation of Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor's book of the same name. Carey Mulligan will be seen playing Megan while Zoe Kazan plays Jodi in the film set to release on 18 November. The film is directed by Maria Schrader and adapted for the big screen by Ida and Colette writer Rebecca Lenkiewicz.

The trailer gives a glimpse at how Megan and Jodi 'together broke one of the most important stories in a generation'. The New York Times reporters can be seen struggling to talk to the victims and get them to open up about their experiences so Harvey could be held responsible for his crimes.

It showed Jodi (Zoe) beginning an investigation into the story alone and later forming a partnership with Megan (Carey). They were finally able to get victims to speak up against Harvey only if all them could do it together.

For the unversed, the research started in 2017 when the former film producer was accused of sexual harassment or rape by more than 80 women, and was later sentenced to 23 years in prison. Megan and Jodi also won a Pulitzer prize along with The New Yorker's Ronan Farrow for their investigation.

She Said also stars Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher and Samantha Morton. The film is produced by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment, while the executive producers are Oscar-nominees Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle for Annapurna Pictures.