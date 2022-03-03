Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Expecting Second Child: Report

Reports have emerged claiming actress Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas are expecting their second child. The pair, who welcomed their first daughter Willa over a year ago, have ignited pregnancy speculations once again. According to reports, the actress back in February was snapped by paparazzi cradling her tummy.

Page Six reported that Turner was seen wearing a crop top and cradling her tummy while out and about in Los Angeles. The two recently were also seen taking a stroll in matching green outfits. Sophie wore a short knitted green dress supposedly covering her baby bump. However, the stars who tied the knot in May 2019, are yet to confirm the news.

Back in 2020, Turner had confirmed her first pregnancy in February as she was spotted out on walks flaunting her baby belly. They finally made an official announcement with Willa's birth in July 2020. They have been vocal about protecting their child's privacy and kept her away from the public eye.

For the unversed, the pair started dating in 2016 and announced their engagement in 2017. The duo got married in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in May 2019 and followed it up with a second ceremony among friends and family with an upscale wedding in France's Château de Tourreau.

Talking about her marriage to Joe, she had told Elle, "I feel like the only thing that's changed for me is having this incredible sense of security. Just the word husband and the word wife-it just solidifies the relationship. I love being married. I think it's wonderful. I'm sure we'll have our hiccups and our different things. But right now, it's like the security and the safety is everything."

Meanwhile, Joe's brother Nick also recently embraced parenthood through surrogacy. Earlier this year, Priyanka and Nick announced the birth of their child on January 22, 2022. While the couple did not reveal the gender of the baby at the time, it has been reported that the duo had a girl.