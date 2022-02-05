Spider-Man: No Way Home Digital Release Could Include Deleted Scenes With Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire

Spider-Man: No Way Home is all set to make its digital release soon. While the theoretical release had a runtime of 2 hours and 28 minutes, reports have revealed that it may be changed for the digital release. Despite many cameos, different characters featuring in the film, reportedly No Way Home still had many scenes cut from the film.

According to a new leak, five deleted scenes from the film will be a part of the digital and home release of the film. The document shared on social media, revealed that Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield, reportedly spent more time together. The four-minute-long scenes titled The Spideys Hang Out, may make it into the new release.

Some of the other scenes listed in the document reveal a longer interrogation scene at the beginning of the movie, featuring Charlie Cox as the visually impaired lawyer Matt Murdock aka Daredevil. Peter Parker also had more scenes at the school, a montage, and one with Jon Favreau's Happy Hogan. While Marvel is to confirm the additional scenes, it would extend the runtime by fifteen minutes and another hour for several featurette and cast interviews.

Marvel and Sony haven't unveiled the release date for the film but it is expected to be out in spring 2022. Notably, Spider-Man: No Way Home grossed over $1.7 Billion at the box office on its release in December 2021. The film starred Tom Holland as Spider-Man with former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their versions of the character in extended cameos.

The cast also included Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Willem Dafoe, Thomas Haden Church, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, JK Simmons and many more.