Taylor Lautner Reveals He Was Scared To Go Out In Public Amid Twilight Fame: I’d Get Super Anxious

Taylor Lautner best known for his playing the werewolf Jacob in the Twilight series recently opened up about the overnight fame that came with the film franchise. The actor during an interview with Today said that the fame was overwhelming and he couldn't "live a normal life" without being followed.

He told the host Jason Kennedy that even after a decade he could not go out for a grocery store, or a mall without being recognised. He said, "Not many things in life can come and happen overnight. Fame can. It also can disappear overnight. When I was 16, 17, 18 years old, waking up and trying to just go out for a walk or go on a date and I had 12 cars waiting outside my house to follow me wherever I'm going or show up to an airport or anywhere, and you have thousands of fans screaming."

Taylor said it was a relief when he went to a grocery store and nobody recognised him. He explained, "It felt like freedom. I went so many years either not leaving my house, or if I did, hat, sunglasses, and just like, scared. It built up something inside of me where, I didn't know it, but I was scared to go out. I'd get super anxious to go out. So I just didn't."

Twilight Star Taylor Lautner IS Engaged To Girlfriend Taylor Dome, Says All His Dreams Came True

Lautner added that after staying away from the spotlight he feels "so much better today than I have in the last 4-5 years." He thanked his fiancée for being "a large part" of guiding him. Taylor revealed that despite his experience he does not regret being part of the franchise.

"If you ask me now, now I say 'no.' I am happy because of what it's taught me. It's made me who I am right now and for that I'm thankful," he concluded. Twilight series, based on books by Stephenie Meyer, became a cult classic and had grossed over $3 billion at the box office. The final film in the Twilight franchise, Breaking Dawn: Part 2, was released in 2012.

Kristen Stewart Recalls Making Out With Robert Pattinson During Twilight Audition, Praises Ex's Performance

On the work front, Lautner will be seen in Kevin James's recent Netflix film Home Team.