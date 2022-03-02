The Adam Project Trailer: Ryan Reynolds And His Dad Mark Ruffalo Will Stop Time Travel From Being Invented

Netflix has released a full-length trailer of this month's awaited release The Adam Project. The film starring Ryan Reynolds, also stars MCU star Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Garner and others in the leading roles. Directed by Shawn Levy of Free Guy, the film is all set to release on March 11, 2022.

The sci-fi film is set to see Reynolds joining forces with his younger self to reconcile things with his father (Ruffalo). The new trailer of the film also revealed details of the plot including Ryan teaming up with his younger self and his father to prevent the invention of time travel.

The clip also gives a glimpse at some family drama, witty one-liners and high-tech action sequences with the entire cast. The official synopsis of the film reads, "A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future."

Take a look at the trailer:

The cast recently walked the red carpet for the film's world premiere event in New York. Talking about the film and working with Mark Ruffalo, Ryan said, "I've been a fan of Mark forever. The first film I ever saw Mark was in You Can Count on Me. He's so great. But yeah, I did not have Mark playing my dad on my bingo card at all. I'm so glad he did."

Meanwhile, talking about the film, he told Pinkvilla, "That was one of the wonderful things about this movie that I loved is that it was this idea that you could be with your father and talk to your father when he was relatively your age. It's a different situation when you're younger or older."

The Adam Project will release on Netflix on March 11, 2022.