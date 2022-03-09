The Batman Box Office Collection: Robert Pattinson's Film Bags Rs 21.75 Crore In India In Four Days

Warner Bros. DC film The Batman recorded a successful opening weekend in India as well as worldwide. The film's extended weekend release with early paid preview earned it over $248.5 million in overseas markets including domestic US and Canada releases.

According to reports, the film has earned a total of Rs 21.75 Crore nett in four days in India. Meanwhile, the film collected $134 million domestically and another $124 million internationally with releases in European countries, South Korea, India, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and many more except Russia, where the release has been halted due to the boycott, and Japan and China, where the film will release in coming weeks.

The much-awaited DC flick finally hit the theatres on March 4, 2022, with raving reviews from critics worldwide. On the other hand, fans have been praising the performances and direction by Matt Reeves. Filmibeat review describes the film as a bridge between "the golden age of Batman movies and what DCEU is about to become. The Batman heavily relies on Gotham's looming dark legacy and uses it to bring out the finest details in the story."

The Batman follows the vigilante during early years of him striking fear on the streets of Gotham. Twenty years after the death of his parents, Batman encounters The Riddler who uncovers the dark truth about the Wayne family while revealing the city's secrets. The cape crusader joins hands with Catwoman to find The Riddler's true identity and put him behind bars.

The film marked Robert Pattinson's DC debut as Bruce Wayne and the Cape Crusader Batman. Other than Robert Pattinson, the film also stars Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, and others.

Notably, DC has few more awaited releases coming in 2022 including Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, Jason Momoa's Aquaman 2, and Ezra Miller's awaited solo release Flash.