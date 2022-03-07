The Batman Box Office Day 3: Robert Pattinson's DC Film Lands $248.5 Million On First Weekend Globally

Robert Pattinson's The Batman received one of the biggest pandemic openings after Spiderman: No Way Home and also marked the biggest opening of 2022. The film now has bagged another record by becoming the second pandemic-era movie to cross the $100-million mark in a single weekend.

Matt Reeves directorial collected a hefty $128.5 million in its domestic market across US and Canada. According to Deadline, post-Sunday evening collection, the film earned $248.5 million worldwide which is expected to rise beyond $130 million by Monday.

Meanwhile in India, The Batman after its first weekend including Thursday Imax and paid previews, the film has collected Rs 25 Crores bringing the Sunday total to approximately Rs 35 Crores. The film is expected to do business in the vicinity of Rs 55-60 Crores in the coming weeks with a decline due to regional releases.

The Batman has become a commercial winner for producing studio Warner Bros and is a positive sign for upcoming DC releases throughout the year including Black Adam, Aquaman 2, Flash and more. It is also one of the best openings for filmmaker Matt Reeves followed by Dawn of the Planet of the Apes which garnered $73 million domestic and $104.3 million worldwide in 2014.

The film budgeted at 200 million dollars is led by British actor Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City's vigilante detective Batman as well as his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. The film also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál.