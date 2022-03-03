The Batman Box Office Prediction: DC Film Expected To Earn Over $100 Million Opening Weekend

Robert Pattinson's upcoming DC film had raised high hopes for the studio, Warner Bros as well as the worldwide distributors. The film is expected to deliver the biggest opening weekend since Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

According to Collider, the dark DC film is expected to make between $100 million and $125 million in its opening weekend, similar to what No Way Home made on its opening day worldwide. While the film has created huge buzz in the weeks prior to its release, the reviews have fans excited to go to the theatres.

While No Way Home had to face some pandemic restrictions like limited screens and 50% occupancy in many markets, some of the markets have now started to allow releases without the restrictions. The report added that a realistic chance is that The Batman will open to around $140 million worldwide in its first weekend.

For the unversed, previous Batman films like Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight recorded $158 million in its opening weekend in 2008. Follow up release The Dark Knight Rises made $160 million in its first weekend in 2012. Meanwhile, Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice collected $166 million in 2016 and director Todd Phillips' standalone Joker bagged $100 million in 2019.

The Batman budgeted at approximately $200 million, stars Robert Pattinson in the titular role alongside Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman. The film follows Bruce Wayne during the early days as the crime-fighting vigilante Batman as he comes across The Riddler. It also stars Paul Dano as the Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Penguin,

Matt Reeves' film is called by critics is 'a noir-infused detective thriller'. The Batman will release on March 4, 2022.