The Batman Box Office Worldwide: Film Opens At Rs 7 Cr In India, Expected To Close At $110M For Weekend

Robert Pattinson's DC film The Batman was released in theatres worldwide as well as HBO Max in selective markets. According to Deadline, the film has already racked up $21.6 million globally with one-showtime-only previews, and early Imax release rang up to $4 million. The report revealed that the Thursday shows brought in another $17.6 million.

The numbers have been considered as one of the biggest openings in the pandemic and the biggest opening in 2022. Comscore added that film is expected to cross $110M over the next three days. In India, The Batman opened in the range of 6-7 crores and it is expected to rise in the coming days. The last big opening for Warner Bros. was Joker in 2019 which debuted at $96.2M in the domestic market and went on to collect $1.07 billion worldwide. Meanwhile, The Batman has also become the second-best opening behind Spider-Man: No Way Home's $121.9M.

The Batman directed by Matt Reeves has also received praising reviews from critics and fans worldwide. Filmibeat review describes the film as a bridge between "the golden age of Batman movies and what DCEU is about to become. The Batman heavily relies on Gotham's looming dark legacy and uses it to bring out the finest details in the story."

The review also praised Robert Pattinson's performance alongside Paul Dano's performance. "The Riddler makes up for the long run time. Just as the plot turns repetitive and the thriller begins to slow down, Paul Dano keeps the clock running. The Batman and The Riddler have an equal contribution to the film, even the infamous Joker makes an appearance. However, it is the growth that Batman shows that sets the film apart from its predecessor."

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright and others in pivotal roles.