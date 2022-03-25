The Batman Deleted Scene Reveals Robert Pattinson Fighting With The Joker AKA Barry Keoghan

Director Matt Reeves who had promised to share a deleted scene from his recent DC film The Batman, shared a five-minute-long clip. The deleted scene from the theatrical release shows Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader battle with Barry Keoghan's Joker.

The scene saw Batman visit Joker in captivity at Arkham Asylum while he is trying to gather more information about The Riddler, played by Paul Dano. While The Riddler is the main villain in the Matt Reeves release, Joker is a more profound villain in the Batman franchise.

According to reports, the scene was cut from the film for pacing release as the run time had exceeded 2 hours 55 minutes. Batman in the clip can be seen interacting with Joker. The latter welcomes the Caped Crusader said, "Almost our anniversary, isn't it?" in a nod to the superhero helping to put the villain behind bars in the first place.

Batman replies, "There's a serial killer. I want your perspective." Joker impressed by The Riddler's actions, says, "So meticulous. Like he'd been planning this his whole life," but adds that he is a "nobody who wants to be somebody". Joker then explains how The Riddler has "a vision".

Set in a Hannibal Lector way, the scene continues as Joker plays with Batman's mind instead of giving advice on other serial killers. Take a look at the scene:

Director Matt while opening up about the scene, revealed that it was simply wasn't necessary for the final edition. He added, "It was one of those scenes where, given how complex the narrative was, by taking it out, it kept the story moving in a way it needed to."

The Batman starring Robert Pattinson also features Zoe Kravitz as The Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell is the Penguin and others. Apart from being praised by fans and critics it has also been making headlines for scoring big numbers at the worldwide box office.