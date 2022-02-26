The Batman Early Reviews Declare The Film Is 'One Helluva Movie', Critics Praise Robert Pattinson

The first reviews of the upcoming DC film, The Batman are out. The film is all set to release next week and reportedly the embargo for the review will not be lifted until Monday, February 18, 2022. However, an Instagram post from MTV UK gave a glimpse at the film's reaction.

The now-deleted post featured praises from various reviews as well as the early audience that attended the film's screening in the UK. The video also used select words from interactions describing the film as "euphoric," "sensational," and "gripping."

Hanna Flint from MTV Movies, said director "Matt Reeves delivers a nail-biting and fun Batman coming of age story." Meanwhile, Critic from Unilad called it, "Absolutely euphoric," followed by Total Film's reaction as "Sensational". Empire called the DC film, "Gripping", Shortlist said it was, "One helluva movie" and Insider reported praises for Robert Pattinson and added that he "will be your new favourite Batman."

Notably, The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as the titular caped crusader, will be released in theaters the first weekend of next month, on March 4, 2022. The film has been making headlines since its announcement not only for Robert's role but also the film's story which will not follow the superhero's traditional origin story.

Pattinson's Batman reportedly will be seen happily married at much early years of fighting as a vigilante in Gotham. Just two years after patrolling the streets of Gotham, he will come across the notorious serial killer The Riddler played by Paul Dano. The released trailers show Batman reluctantly teaming up with Catwoman (played by Zoë Kravitz) for an investigation leading to dark secrets about the city and his own family.

According to Screenrant, the makers plan on exploring The Batman universe in HBO MAX series The Penguin, who will be introduced in the film. He will be seen played by Colin Farrell. Meanwhile, Matt Reeves is already in early talks to develop The Batman 2 starring Pattinson once again.