The Batman Sequel Announced, Black Adam & More DCEU Film Previews Unveiled At CinemaCon 2022

DCEU's most awaited films including Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom had their special previews featured at the CinemaCon 2022. One of the biggest news for DCEU fans included the sequel confirmation for Robert Pattinson's The Batman.

According to Hollywood Reports, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson showed up at CinemaCon 2022 and released the first footage of Black Adam. IGN revealed that the footage gave a glimpse and how Rock's character became the anti-hero. The footage showcased Black Adam as a slave, before his rebirth as a God with powers. This scene also featured a powerful voice-over from The Rock saying, "I was a slave until I died. Then, I was reborn as a God. I kneel before no one."

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich who also made an appearance at the second day of CinemaCon 2022, shared that Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Reeves, and crew will be back for The Batman sequel. However, he did not reveal any further details about the plot or the release window.

He concluded by saying that more details will be revealed "in a CinemaCon to come." Robert Pattinson led The Batman was released on March 4, 2022, which created an uproar at the box office. The film was loved by fans and critics alike, all over the globe.

DC also unveiled the first footage of Ezra Miller's The Flash. it was unclear if Warner Bros. will move forward with the release after the recent reports about the actor's arrests in Hawaii. But with the preview unveiled at CinemaCon, it looks like the film will be releasing on schedule.

According to reports, the preview focussed less on Miller's Barry Allen but instead put the spotlight on Michael Keaton, who is set to make his return as Batman in the film. The footage previewed at the event showcased Keaton donning the suit again after two decades.

Another film previewed at the event included Amber Heard's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The film led by Jason Momoa also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in a pivotal role. Meanwhile, Shazam! Fury of the Gods which has been postponed for a week to December 21, 2022, didn't have a new footage released. Debut star Helen Mirren made an appearance as she spoke about her film and called it the "most wonderful crazy family."