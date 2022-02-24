The Flash: Main Villain From Ezra Miller's Solo Release Leaked

The Flash starring actor Ezra Miller is all set to release later this year. While the makers have kept the plot details under wraps, a mishap may have just leaked the film's villain. A stunt actor from the action team of the movie's set had shared a picture of a shirt featuring the film's characters.

Warner Bros. Reveals Unseen Footage From Aquaman 2, Black Adam, The Flash & More

Steyn, who is reportedly one of the film's stunt performers, posted a photo of the film's merchandise T-shirt on Instagram in October 2021. The now-deleted post features Keaton's Batman, Calle's Supergirl, and a demonic-looking Flash. In the caption, the stuntman expressed his gratitude for having the chance to be a part of the movie.

While the post was shared months ago, fan groups began to notice it recently and noted that Flash's silhouette resembles Reverse-Flash and Zoom. The two villains have been part of The Flash comics and franchise for years.

Zendaya's Tripping Video Becomes A Viral Meme, Actress Can't Stop Laughing

Notably, the character has been played by actor Tom Cavanagh on the CW's show The Flash. Meanwhile, in the upcoming film, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will reprise their roles as Batman, possibly in different timelines, and actress Sasha Calle will be seen playing Supergirl.

Fans took to the comment section of the post and shared their excitement. A fan commented, "Reverse flash will be the main villain," while another one wrote, "Someone's gonna get a phone call from WB very soon."

The Flash is Miller's first solo outing as the popular character Flash in the DC Extended Universe. Earlier, Miller was seen playing the DC superhero in Justice League. The solo release also stars actors Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, and Antje Traue, and is directed by Andy Muschietti. The Flash is slated for a theatrical release on November 4, 2022