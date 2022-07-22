The Gray Man Twitter Review: Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Dhanush Impress The Audiences

The Gray Man, one of the most-talked films of recent times is premiering on Netflix today (July 22, Friday). The Russo Brothers directorial features Chris Evan and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles. Dhanush, the famous Indian actor has appeared in a notable role in The Gray Man, thus marking his debut in Hollywood.

From the trailer, it was evident that directors Joe and Anthony Russo have made an extensive action film, which is backed by its stellar star cast. The face-off between the characters played by Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans is said to be the biggest highlight of The Gray Man. Ana De Armes and Dhanush are also receiving excellent responses for their performances.

Here's what the audiences feel about The Gray Man. Have a look...

Chris Evans is playing the role of Lloyd Hansen, a former cohort at the CIA in The Gray Man. He is on a mission to track and kill Court Gentry AKA Sierra Six, played by Ryan Gosling. Dhanush, on the hand, appears as Avik Sen, a powerful assassin. The Gray Man, which is made with a massive budget of 200 Million, is based on Mark Greaney's novel of the same name.

Ana De Armas has played the role of Agent Dani Miranda, who becomes a friend and confidant to Ryan Gosling's character Court Gentry while he is on the run. The Gray Man features an extensive star cast including Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Alfre Woodard, in the other prominent roles. The Russo Brothers directorial is scripted by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely.