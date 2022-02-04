The Walking Dead Actor Moses J. Moseley Passes Away At 31

Actor Moses J. Moseley, best known for parts in shows like The Walking Dead, Watchmen and Queen of the South, passed away at the age of 31. According to Variety.com Moses' was found dead by the authorities in Stockbridge, Georgia last week.

The report revealed that an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of death. The authorities have not released further information about the same. Meanwhile, the actor's death was confirmed by his representatives at Avery Sisters Entertainment, who also shared a tribute post for him on its official Facebook page.

"With a heavy heart, we at Avery Sisters Entertainment offer our sincerest and deepest condolences to the family and friends of our actor, Moses J. Moseley. We are truly saddened. For those who knew him, he was the kindest, sweetest, most generous person you would ever meet. We will miss you dearly! Rest in Heaven!" read the statement by Gerra and Demia Avery.

According to reports, Moses began modelling and screen acting at the beginning of the 2010s. Apart from TV shows, he has also worked in feature films like The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Internship and Joyful Noise. However, his best-known role came in 2012 by joining the cast of AMC's The Walking Dead.

For the unversed, Moses appeared on the series across three years as a pet zombie possessed by Danai Gurira's character Michonne. The Walking Dead's broadcasting channel AMC also offered a tribute to the actor on Twitter. The post read, "Our thoughts and prayers are with our 'The Walking Dead' family member Moses J. Moseley."

Moses then went on to playing supporting roles in series like Watchmen, Tales, American Soul and Queen of the South. Some of his other projects include Loose Screws, Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies and Doll Murder Spree. He will also be seen in upcoming horror films Hank and Descending.