Thierry Mugler, Designer Of Kim Kardashian's Iconic Met Gala Outfit, Passes Away

Celebrity-favourite French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler passed away at the age of 73. The news was shared by his team with a post on his Instagram account. According to the statement, Manfred passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

The team posted black square to his personal Instagram profile and shared a statement in English and French. The caption read, "We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday, January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace."

His cause of death has not been revealed. The announcement was met with shock and grief by celebrities and fans. Actor Jennifer Tilly wrote, "So sad. Mr Mugler was a genius." Meanwhile, Bella Hadid wrote, "Nonononono."

Reportedly, Mugler began designing in the 1970s. He eventually became known for his dramatic, avant-garde designs. According to People Magazine, Mugler's designs have been worn by celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Madonna, Cardi B, Cindy Crawford, George Michael, David Bowie, Nicole Kidman, Megan Fox, Katy Perry, Rihanna and more.

He retired from fashion in 2002. The brand was relaunched in 2010 as Mugler, which is currently under the creative direction of designer Casey Cadwallader. In recent years his design was seen on Kim Kardashian in 2019. He came out of retirement and designed her outfit inspired by Sophia Loren in Boy on a Dolphin. Kim wore it to Met Gala in 2019.

Kardashian told People Magazine of Mugler in 2019, "He always, it's a full vision from, you know, hair to nails to everything. His runway shows were the most legendary and iconic runway shows ever."