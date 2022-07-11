Thor Love And Thunder Box Office Collection Day 4: Chris Hemsworth's film Earns Rs 64.80 Crore In India

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waitit's Thor: Love and Thunder has a steady collection in India at the end of the first weekend. The film was released a day early in India but has also seen a big collection worldwide with a possibility of soon hitting the US 300 million mark.

Thor: Love And Thunder Day 1 Box Office Collection India: Chris Hemsworth's Action Adventure Earns Rs 25.2 Cr

The film after seeing an opening of Rs 23.48 crore on day one and the excellent numbers at the tickets window continued its golden run over the weekend. It collected Rs 21.68 crore on Day 3 and Rs 23.74 crore on day 4 bringing the weekend collection to Rs 64 crore.

The film also made records with hits opening and became the fifth-biggest opening day for any Hollywood film in India. On the other hand, Thor 4 in North America and Canada has already crossed $100 million. Meanwhile, on the international markets, the film as earned closed to another $100 million over the long weekend release.

The film's reaction by fans has been mixed in the early days, which has also been similar to critics' reviews. The film's review by Filmibeat read, "Thor: Love And Thunder is all in all a children's film that makes space for a reserved few laughs for the adults. It does and at the same time fails to live up to the Taika Waititi name, as much as it is chaotic (which can be embraced), unfortunately, Thor: Love and Thunder is also messy. Its struggles begin in the very first ten minutes."

"Overall, Thor: Love And Thunder which was supposed to be the MCU redeeming movie, disappoints. The film has a great concept piggybacking Thor: Ragnarok but it is not easy to recreate. Taika keeps the heart up with good intentions but lets down his own characters, " the review concluded.

Thor: Love and Thunder is part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film led by Chris Hemsworth also brought back Nataline Portman's character Jane Foster and introduced her as Might Thor. Director Taika Waititi returned as Korg and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. The film released in India on July 7, 2022.