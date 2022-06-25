Thor Love and Thunder Early Reactions: Natalie Portman Gets Her Due, Film Is Deemed Personal And Heartfelt

Thor: Love and Thunder led by Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth is all set to release next month on the big screen. The film was recently screened in the US For critics and journalists, and the early reviews have fans even more buzzed about the big MCU release. Many social media reactions have revealed that Thor 4 will be a big hit.

Christian Bale AKA God Butcher Reveals He Didn't Know What MCU Was: That Didn't Even Enter Into My Head

Thor 4 will not only see the return of Natalie as Jane Foster, it will also see her wield the Mjollnir. The film also marks Christian Bale's debut in the MCU as the God Butcher Gorr. The makers recently dropped the final trailer of the film giving a preview of Thor's 'greatest team ever', as they prepared for an epic battle against Gorr.

The MCU entertainer will introduce Jane Foster as one of the new protectors of Earth and Gorr decends to battle all Gods in the Galaxy. The film is being praised for its action, filmmaking as well as Natalie Portman's character.

Richard Nebens of The Direct said the film directed by Taika Waititi, is "predictably hilarious yet unexpectedly personal and heartfelt" He added, "Christian Bale and Natalie Portman's performances truly shine, while Waititi delivers an emotional story. I think this may be my favourite Thor movie."

Matt Neglia of Tribeca said Thor: Love and Thunder was 'a rockin' great time with electrifying action, lots of laughs, "Natalie Portman makes a mighty return and Christian Bale slays it as the terrifying Gorr. The best Thor film yet." He also added that the film was a "profound story on absent gods and our desire for love".

Insider's Kirsten Acuna called Thor: Love and Thunder 'the best entry in Phase 4 behind Shang-Chi and No Way Home'. Praising Natalie, she tweeted, "Natalie Portman is finally given her due. Dr Jane Foster is more than worthy of being the Mighty Thor."

Erik Davis from Fandango tweeted, "Another classic Thor adventure! Thor: Love and Thunder is everything I wanted it to be. Big, colourful, weird Guns N' Roses-fuelled battles to go with a hopelessly romantic story about discovering love in unexpected places. Christian Bale and Russell Crowe are especially great. And Korg!"

Chris Hemsworth Hints At Thor: Love And Thunder Being His Final Marvel Film, Says Will Return If Fans Want Him

The movie's cast also includes Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Taika Waititi as Korg, alongside Guardians of the Galaxy stars Karen Gillan as Nebula, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, and Vin Diesel as Groot.

Thor: Love And Thunder will release in India on July 7, 2022.