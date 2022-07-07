Thor: Love And Thunder Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman-starrer Thor: Love And Thunder has arrived in theatres today (July 7, 2022), in India, and fans are supremely excited to watch the film. Unfortunately, amid all the hullabaloo, the film has become a victim of piracy, and the entire movie got leaked online for free download. Yes, you read it right. Thor: Love And Thunder's pirated version is available on several notorious sites, and we wonder if the online leak will affect its box office collection in India.

Recently, Top Gun: Maverick and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness were released in India and took the box office by storm. It is to be seen if Thor: Love And Thunder will manage to break their records at the box office.

Meanwhile, here's how netizens have been reacting to the movie....

Tim Chantarangsu TimothyDeLaG "Ayeee #ThorLoveAndThunder super fun and had me cracking up. Solid action scenes and CHRISTIAN BALE KILLED THAT 🔥🔥🔥 TaikaWaititi is a genius!" Kendra KendraHealy "#ThorLoveAndThunder definitely wasn't what I was expecting 🙌🏼" fii🌸 02shofia__ "JUST FINISHED WATCHING #ThorLoveAndThunder and i really love it 😻😻 if I put it simple in a word, ITS AN ART AND SO FUN TO WATCH!! ((just like Taika said))." Eliézer Ian Mandyleh "Please someone take Taika Waititi away from Thor. Let someone else write thor movies and make them epic like they should. Give the characters some more respect #ThorLoveAndThunder." Sai krishna saikrishna79 "#ThorLoveAndThunder so good to see a light hearted marvel movie.....Taika Waititi."

Directed by Taika Waititi, the film is a sequel to Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.