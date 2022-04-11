Thor: Love And Thunder New Leak Hints At Film's Main Plot Featuring Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie

Thor: Love and Thunder starring Chris Hemsworth is all set to release in three months and the makers have managed to keep the story under wraps. However, a recent leak from the upcoming line of Marvel Legends figures has hinted at the main plot.

Thor: Love & Thunder Broke The MCU's Worst Record, Fans Ask For The Film's Trailer

The new photos of the action figures revealed the first look at Gorr the God Butcher, Ravager Thor, Star-Lord, Jane Foster, and more. One of the leaked pictures also features the description on the back of Valkyrie's box potentially teasing the entire key storyline of Thor 4.

The description on the back of Valkyrie's box warns of a "dangerous new visitor' coming to new Asgard, which is on Earth. Valkyrie as suggested in Thor 3 has taken over the role of Asgard's ruler and is called King Valkyrie on the box. The box synopsis read, "When a dangerous new visitor threatens the livelihood of New Asgard, King Valkyrie is forced to take up her sword once more to defend her people."

The "visitor" that the storyline is expected to be none other than Christian Bale's Gorr, who is the main antagonist of the film. Meanwhile, the hint coincides with the previously leaked LEGO set called "The Battle of New Asgard". The Lego box features Thor and Jane Foster fighting Gorr the God Butcher without Valkyrie.

Thor Love And Thunder: Taika Waititi Says The MCU Film Is So Wild That 'It Shouldn't Be Made'

On the other hand, the makers are yet to release a date for the film's trailer release. Last week, Chris Hemsworth revealed that the press tour for the film has begun hinting that the trailer release is not far. He captioned the post as, "Some long lead press for Thor Love And Thunder with these two wonderful humans. A day full of wackiness and hilarity. Get ready folks this films gonna be wild!! @tessamaethompson @taikawaititi @marvelstudios #thorloveandthunder"

Thor 4 will see the return of Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, Valkyrie as the new ruler of Asgard, alongside Chris Pratt from Guardians of the Galaxy. The film also marks the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, this time she will be seen lifting the mighty Mjolnir and will have her own super-suit. Two new additions to the MCU include Christian Bale, and Russell Crowe as Gorr and Zeus.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit the big screens worldwide on July 8, 2022.