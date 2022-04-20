Thor Love And Thunder Teaser: Chris Hemsworth Is Smitten By Chris Pratt; New Asgard And King Valkyrie Spotted

Marvel finally released the first poster and teaser of its awaited release, Thor: Love and Thunder. The new clip from the film backed by the Guns N' Roses' classic, Sweet Child O' Mine featured the film's leading stars along with the Guardians of The Galaxy.

Thor: Love And Thunder New Leak Hints At Film's Main Plot Featuring Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie

The nearly two-minute-long teaser begins with an introduction to Thor AKA Chris Hemsworth as a God without a plan and ends with his adventures alongside Chris Pratt's group travelling across the universe. Talking about his plan for self-discovery, Thor says in the clip, "These hands were once used for battle, now they're but humble tools for peace. I need to figure out exactly who I am."

Meanwhile, fans will also get a glimpse at Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie and New Asgard on Earth. While Thor is seen walking around with Stormbreaker, a cracked Mjollnir also makes an appearance alongside female Thor AKA Jane Foster in the Thor costume. Take a look at the teaser:

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi, who made the groundbreaking MCU film Thor: Ragnarok. The first official poster of the film features Thor on a mountain top powering up with lightning. The film is set to explore the world of New Asgard and Gorr's attack on Earth.

While the teaser suggests Thor is retiring as Asgard's king, Marvel's official synopsis suggests otherwise. It read, Thor's "retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods."

Thor: Love And Thunder Trailer Is Ready, Says Chris Hemsworth's Hindi Voice Over Actor

Apart from Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth and Pratt, the film also stars Vin Diesel, Jamie Alexander, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, and Dave Bautista among others reprising their roles from previous Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Thor 4 produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, is slated to release on the big screen on July 8, 2022.