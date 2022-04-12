Thor: Love And Thunder Trailer Is Ready, Says Chris Hemsworth's Hindi Voice Over Actor

Marvel may be gearing up to release Thor: Love and Thunder in several languages at once. While the leading cast, Chris Hemsworth, and Tessa Thompson have begun the press tour with Taika Waititi, the trailer release date is yet to be out. However, the Hindi voice actor for Chris just revealed that the trailer is ready to be out soon.

Indian actor Gaurav Chopra who voices Chris Hemsworth's Thor in the Hindi dub of the MCU film took to his Instagram account to that the Hindi version of the trailer is now ready. In an Instagram story, he shared a desktop screen and wrote "#thorloveandthunder trailer done! Can't wait for u guys to see it!!".

The makers have managed to keep the plot under wraps for months. Theories of the film suggest the film will pick up after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as Thor while Tessa Thomspon will be back as Valkyrie.

Thor: Love And Thunder will see Natalie Portman take on the role of Mighty Thor and Christian Bale will be seen as villain Gorr the God Butcher. It also features the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy including Chris Pratt.

A recent leak about action figures by Marvel revealed that the film's plot could revolve around Christian Bale's Gorr attacking the new Asgard on Earth. Previously leaked LEGO set called "The Battle of New Asgard". The Lego box featured Thor and Jane Foster fighting Gorr the God Butcher without Valkyrie.

The film will hit the big screens on July 8, 2022.